6-year-old dies following Fourth of July shooting in Temple Hills; police searching for gunmen

A 6-year-old who was injured in a shooting in a triple shooting in Temple Hills on the Fourth of July has died from his injuries, Prince George’s County Police say.

According to police, the young victim is Ahsan Julian Payton.

Officers found Payton suffering from a gunshot wound just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Akron Street. Police say the little boy was shot during a holiday gathering in the neighborhood.

Investigators say at least two gunmen opened fire before fleeing the area. It's not clear if anyone fired back at the suspects.

Residents told FOX 5 that the annual Fourth of July gathering has been held each of the last seven years for the neighborhood children.

Payton was rushed to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Two adults were also injured during the shooting – a man whose injuries were considered non-life-threatening and a woman who was treated on the scene for a graze wound.

Police are continuing to search for the suspects.

"I want to assure our residents that my office is working diligently and closely with the Prince George’s County Police Department to investigate this horrific event. Our law enforcement officers are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend those suspects responsible for this atrocity," State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said following the shooting. "We will not rest until justice is served."

Anyone who attended the party or anyone who may have information about the gunmen is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.