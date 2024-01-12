A gunman jumped out a car and shot two men before getting back inside and speeding off Thursday night in Prince George’s County, police say.

The double shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Chauncey Place in Mount Rainier.

The victims told police that they were together when a vehicle pulled up and the suspect jumped out of the rear passenger seat armed with a handgun.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Gunman jumps out of car, shoots 2 men in Prince George's County: police

The gunman fired, striking both men before jumping back inside the vehicle which then fled in an unknown direction.

Officers are searching for a dark-colored sedan with possible paper tags attached to the rear. Both men were transported to local hospitals and are listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.