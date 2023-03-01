Gunman fired on officers, turned gun on himself following northwest DC assault: police

Authorities say an armed man who was involved in an assault in northwest D.C. fired at officers then took his own life early Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Park Road where they found vehicles with flattened tires and evidence of a firearm being discharged.

Investigators say several people took part in an assault at the scene and that one of the suspects was armed. Security camera footage provided them with descriptions of the suspects.

Officials say the armed suspect was spotted nearby in the area of 14th Street just after 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and opened fire on police after they ordered him to stop.

Police returned fire and tracked him as he fled to the 1400 block of Meridian Place where they say he ran into an alleyway. Officers then say they heard a single gunshot come from the alley where they found the gunman, identified as 40-year-old Savontae Dodie Perkins, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials say they recovered the handgun Perkins used in the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Body worn camera footage from the incident is under review.