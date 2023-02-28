1 dead from self-inflicted gunshot after cops fire weapons during shooting investigation: police

Authorities say the person officers fired at Monday night while investigating a call for gunshots in northwest D.C. was later found dead nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Park Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday to investigate the report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found shell casings on the ground and say witnesses provided descriptions of the possible gunmen.

Investigators say they spotted a person who matched one of the descriptions and attempted to stop him – but the person refused.

Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons spoke at the scene and said officers believed the person they spotted was armed. Police then discharged their weapons in his direction.

The person ran from the scene, Parsons said, and was spotted a short time later by officers nearby in the 1400 block of Meridian Place.

According to Parsons, the suspect again fled and was located in an alleyway behind a residence in the 1400 block of Meridian Place with what police believe appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person died at the scene.

Parsons said witnesses told officers they believed the person shot himself. Police say a firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Body-worn camera footage is being reviewed at this time. No officers were injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.