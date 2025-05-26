3 shot in Southeast DC on Memorial Day: police

Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in Southeast D.C. on Memorial Day.

What we know:

According to police, around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast.

When police arrived, they found two adult males inside of an apartment suffering gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded and after all lifesaving measures failed, one adult man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A third shooting patient was found in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast, and was transported to an area hospital conscious and breathing for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

What's next:

At this time, police are searching for a black 2021 Gensis with heavy tint and Virginia temporary tags.

Police say they are still working to identify the victims and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.