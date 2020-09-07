Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker details battle with COVID-19

article

Michael Rooker – perhaps best known for his performance in "Guardians of the Galaxy" – last week confirmed that he'd emerged from a battle with COVID-19.

Rooker – who played the blue-skinned alien “Yondu” in the Marvel Studios hit – posted the story of his battle with the novel coronavirus on Facebook, along with a photo confirming a negative result on a more recent test.

“If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle,” Rooker wrote in the post.

The 65-year-old – who has also played iconic roles in “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer” and “The Walking Dead” - said his battle with the virus was a roller coaster.

“In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact,” he wrote.

But ultimately, Rooker confirmed, he’d prevailed.

“So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR!” he wrote.

Rooker is one of a number of celebrities who’s confirmed a case of COVID-19 – the virus that is setting the terms for life in 2020. That list includes A-listers like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Last week, reports surfaced suggesting that production on “The Batman” shut down after star Robert Pattinson was diagnosed with COVID-19.

