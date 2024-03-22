Mohammad Hanif's family is grieving.

The 50-year-old was attacked inside the convenience store he owned in Capitol Heights around three weeks ago.

His wife and children told FOX 5 Friday they're thankful the murder suspect is now in jail.

Prince George's County police arrested and charged 48-year-old Anthony Edward Stevens after authorities say he assaulted Hanif on March 5 – around 8 a.m.

Detectives told FOX 5 that Stevens robbed the convenience store and then attacked Hanif.

Police found Hanif in the store, suffering from a severe head injury. He died three days later.

Mohammad Hanif, 50, of Annandale, Md.

Hanif moved to the U.S. in 1999 and opened the store a year and a half ago.

He lived in Annandale, Virginia with his wife and three kids – ages 11, 14, and 19 years old.

"It does bring us a sense of closure, but it will never bring my dad back, which we are, you know, still grieving about," said Hasnat Rayhan, the victim's son. "I'm just happy that the police made an arrest because at first, when we heard about the whole situation and found out, you know, he died, we were just worried the guy was going to go around and kill more people and we didn't want that. The fact that the police have got him now, it gives us a lot of peace of mind, and now we can just try to move on."

Anthony Edward Stevens, 48

Stevens is charged with first and second-degree murder. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

His next court hearing is on Monday, April 22.