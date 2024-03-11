Suspect wanted in deadly attack on store employee in Prince George's County

Prince George’s County police are searching for a murder suspect who was caught on surveillance camera riding away from the scene of a deadly assault on a bike.

Police say at 7:50 a.m. on March 5, officers responded to the business in the 900 block of Larchmont Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights for the report of an unresponsive man.

A man was found inside of a store suffering from head trauma and was to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Mohammad Hanif of Annandale, Va. He died from his injuries three days later on March 8.

At this time, police believe the suspect attacked the victim while stealing items from the store, then fled the area on a white bicycle.