Masked men pose as women on dating apps, then rob victims, Maryland police warn

Greenbelt police are warning the public of masked men who pose as women on dating apps, then rob their victims in real life.

Police said Sunday that they have received "several reports" of armed robberies in the area through the scheme.

They say the victims are usually "physically assaulted" before the robbers take their wallets, car keys and cell phones. The robbers are armed and wear masks, police said.

Police tell Fox 5 the majority of the robberies have occurred near apartments in the 6200 block of Springhill Court in Greenbelt.

Police in Greenbelt are now urging the public "to refrain" from meeting strangers through dating apps.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Greenbelt police at (301) 474-7200.