Great white shark spotted at Delaware Bay, heading up Eastern Shore

A great white shark has been tracked to Delaware Bay and is currently making its way up the Eastern Shore of New Jersey, according to OCEARCH.

The shark, named Freya, is one of the white sharks being tracked by OCEARCH. They say is likely she is following the huge schools of menhaden, a type of fish, up the coast and into the bay.

PHOTO: OCEARCH/Chris Ross

"Marine animals from sportfish to seabirds to whales, and even white sharks like Freya, all benefit from the conservation of these forage fish," OCEARCH said in a tweet.

Track Freya here as she makes her way to the Atlantic City area.