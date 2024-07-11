Graphic video shows alley shooting in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Police Department continues to search for the individuals in a graphic video involved in a alley shooting in Gaithersburg.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 18400 block of Mayapple Court in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Police say the suspect and other persons of interest got into an argument with the victims, resulting in the suspects discharging a handgun and striking one of the victims in the knee.

The suspect then left the scene. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, slender build, armed with a black handgun, short black hair, wearing a grey tank top, black shorts, black shoes, and holding a white t-shirt over his shoulder.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact police.