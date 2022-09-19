Grand jury to hear case of DC rapper accused of firing gun inside Tysons Corner mall

The case against a Washington, D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center will be heard by a grand jury Monday.

Noah Settles, 22, faces several weapons charges surrounding the June 18 shooting. Authorities say no one was hit directly, but three people were injured as they were escaping the gunfire.

Settles has been held without bond since he turned himself in to Fairfax County Police on June 22. He faces up to 43 years in prison.

Settles is a well-known rapper known across the D.C. region as No Savage. He has more than 50,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 33,000 on Instagram.

Investigators an altercation in the mall led to the shots being fired.