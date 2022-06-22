DC rapper wanted for Tysons Corner Mall shooting turns himself in, police say

article

The man suspected of firing gunshots that led to the chaos in Tysons Corner Mall on Saturday has turned himself in to authorities, according to police.

The popular D.C. rapper known as No Savage recorded himself on Instagram entering a police precinct on Wednesday evening. Police say he is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

He was wanted by Fairfax County Police in connection to Saturday's shooting where while no one was hit directly three people were injured as they were escaping the gunfire.

Investigators say No Savage is a well-known rapper across the DMV with more than 50,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 33,000 on Instagram.

A video circulating the Internet shows some of what led up to shots being fired Saturday afternoon.

Fairfax County police said they are aware of the cell phone video, posted to social media platforms, that shows Settles reacting savagely.

In the video, a man records Settles while taunting him and calling him names.

3 people hurt fleeing Tysons Corner Mall after shots fired Saturday; police release suspect picture

"Do something," Settles responds.

The man continues to laugh as Settles becomes more angry, telling him and another person, "Get out this mall before I crush your (expletive)."

More laughter can be heard in the video as the man holding the cellphone accuses Settles of "tripping in the mall"

The video ends with Settles walking away from the pair.

Police said an additional video, also shared on social media, shows Settles pulling a gun on two men during a scuffle with another group on the second floor of Tysons Corner Mall. Police said multiple shots were fired.

We're told the music artist then fled in a black Cadillac with D.C. tags.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis promised the public that the department would find Settles and hold him accountable.

"That's going to happen in short order," Davis said during a news conference on Monday.

Investigators said while no one was shot, three people were injured fleeing the mall.

One nearby shopper said she was in fear for her life.

"I’m running because I think they’re going to kill me," said Linda, who opted not to give her last name.

Another woman described a mall employee who crouched on the ground and held an exit door open for people rushing out.

Fans of Settles expressed shock online after police released his photo.

Settles sent a message to fans, writing to his 33,000 Instagram followers: "I love y’all forgive me for letting y’all down." Police say they are aware of the post.

Settles also has outstanding gun charges in D.C. from last year.



