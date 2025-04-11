GRAMMYs on the Hill returns for music's biggest week in DC

GRAMMYs on the Hill returns to the district for a week of music advocacy and celebration.

The event kicked off on Tuesday, April 8, with GRAMMY®-nominated and GRAMMY®-winning artists, songwriters, and producers for an evening of uniting congressional leaders and music makers.

Honorees for the evening included seven-time GRAMMY® winner Randy Travis, United States Representatives Linda Sánchez (D-CA), and Ron Estes (R-KS) for their commitment to advancing pro-music policy.

Travis told FOX 5's Sylvia Mphofe that "it is very important to advocate to make the changes, to do the right thing. So that we don't lose our creators. As far as music, artistic talent."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 08: (L-R) Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Scott Hoying attends the GRAMMYs on the Hill Advocacy Day Awards Dinner at The Hamilton on April 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Three-time GRAMMY® winning artist Scott Hoying, hosted the event and stopped by Good Day DC ahead of the event. The awards ceremony began with Mexican-American recording artist, actress and producer MŌRIAH, singing her own rendition of the national anthem.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, was one of many guests that took to the stage to share the importance of GRAMMYs on the Hill and, most importantly, its long-reaching impact.

"I know this is a little bit of a touchy subject, we're not supposed to talk too much about diversity and inclusion. But I am absolutely sure… I am sure of this, I'm sure that you all can support, and you all love the idea of all these different groups of people coming together and dancing and singing and clapping all together, said Mason."

"That's what we are here for. That's the power of music. Music can heal, it can unite, it can uplift, and it can move the world."

What is the NO FAKES Act?

What they're saying:

During the GRAMMYs on the Hill® Advocacy Day, leaders and members gathered to reintroduce the NO FAKES Act.

According to the Recording Academy, this bill is a bipartisan, bicameral bill that would advance creators’ rights by protecting their voices and likenesses from the unauthorized creation and use of digital replicas.