GR8 City Celebration of Ovechkin to include goats for the GOAT and tattoo artists

The Brief The celebrations continue nearly a week after Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record. Ovechkin was honored by the Capitals before Thursday night’s game. The team will be having a GR8 City Celebration on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., at Capital One Arena.



The Alex Ovechkin celebrations continue with the GR8 City Celebration, featuring tattoo artists and goats for the G.O.A.T.

Fans can get their very own GR8, GR8NESS, and 8 tattoos done by artists at Tattoo Paradise, an established shop in Adams Morgan, D.C.

Two baby goats named Poppy and Sprite, along with two adult goats named Ariel and Christoff, dressed in Caps attire.

The Caps plan to hold the GR8 City Celebration on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., at Capital One Arena. The event had originally been planned for Union Station, but officials switched the venue on Thursday night, citing an increased number of fans as the reason why.

This celebration comes nearly a week after Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record.

FOX 5's Chad Ricardo will have live coverage of the event.