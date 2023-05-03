Governor Moore signs law to 'safeguard' abortion rights in Maryland

Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed into law Wednesday a bill he says will "safeguard" abortion rights in the state. But opponents say the new governor and Democrats in the general assembly are going too far.

The new laws shield abortion providers in Maryland from other states’ criminal or legal penalties if they perform an abortion for a patient who comes into the state for care. In signing the bills into law, Governor Moore says his goal is to send a clear signal that Maryland would be a "haven" for people seeking abortions.

"We’re living in a time when nearly house of all the states in the country are moving toward banning or seriously restricting abortion access. We’re living in a time when access to basic essential healthcare is a matter of debate," said Moore.

The abortion protection law comes two weeks after the Moore administration said it’s stockpiling the abortion drug mifepristone. The U.S. Supreme Court – which overturned Roe v. Wade last year – could block access to the drug.

Laura Bogey of Maryland Right to Life opposes the move calling it "radical."

"This is just more of the same; it’s nothing that Governor Moore can take credit for. We’ve seen these radical acts, pro-abortion acts coming out of the state legislature for decades and this package is something that’s been in the works for many years in the Maryland legislature," said Bogey.

Moore signed other abortion rights expansions, including giving patients control over releasing their health records and another which directs Maryland's state universities to refer students to facilities that provide reproductive healthcare or abortion services. The new laws take effect July 1.



