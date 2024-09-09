Government shutdown looms as Congress returns to Capitol Hill: 'It's their number one job'

Congress is back on the Hill Monday, and time is running out to avoid a government shutdown amid a heated political campaign.

Congress needs to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government by the September 30 deadline. Politics always play a role, and this year, even more so, with the entire House up for re-election and control of the Senate at stake, with 34 seats up for grabs.

[The House Rules Committee opened government funding hearings Monday. House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing for a six-month extension. Some Republicans see this as risky because it would lock in spending levels, with no guarantee the GOP will maintain control of the House. The White House Monday urged Congress to pass the funding bill swiftly.

"We urge Congress to do this quickly, to pass this quickly, to keep the government open. It is really easy. It’s their number one job. They know how to do this, to keep the government and provide that emergency funding for disaster needs," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during Monday's briefing.

"I am confident that we are going to grow our House majority. I feel very strongly that we are going to win back Republican control of the Senate, and I believe that Donald Trump and JD Vance are going to be headed to the White House," said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Speaker of the House.

Meanwhile, Senator Tim Kaine tells Fox 5 that he's working to eliminate these shutdown deadlines entirely by switching to a full-year budget calendar. Kaine believes this would prevent mid-year and year-end funding deadlines, ending the annual shutdown drama.

"The reason that becomes a powerful time to get stuff done is that every year, you’re changing into a new Congress. And second, the leaders eyeball everyone and say, ‘If you want time for the holidays, we’re getting this appropriations bill done before you go home,’" said Kaine.

Kaine is also one of the Democratic senators up for re-election this year. He’s running for a third term in the Senate against Republican candidate Hung Cao.