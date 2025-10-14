Government shutdown to continue after 8th Senate vote fails

The Brief The government shutdown will continue into its 15th day. The Senate held its eighth vote on the legislation to fund the government on Tuesday. The vote failed 49-45 as Democrats continue to hold out on the Republican-backed bill.



Another vote to end the government shutdown failed in the Senate on Tuesday.

It's the eighth vote the Senate has taken on the continuing resolution put forth by the GOP.

Both sides remain staunch in their positions — Republicans are looking to keep the government funded at its current levels and come back to the table for talks on Nov. 21, while Democrats continue to demand the proposed cuts to federal healthcare must be removed from the legislation.

What we know:

The Senate voted for the eighth time on Tuesday, 49-45, rejecting the short-term funding bill that would reopen the government. Sixty votes are needed for the bill to pass.

Only three Democratic senators have voted to approve the Republican bill. At least five more Democrats are needed to break the filibuster.

Now, the government is set to enter its 15th day of the shutdown. The funding gap has led to furloughs, firings and put a massive strain on the D.C. community in particular — impacting tourism, disrupting flights and leading to less traffic at many restaurants and businesses.

What's next:

The Senate will vote again on Wednesday, marking their ninth vote to end the weeks-long shutdown plaguing the nation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson predicted Monday the federal government shutdown could become the longest in U.S. history. He said he won’t negotiate with Democrats until they drop health care demands and vote to reopen.

"We’re barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history," Johnson said.

With no clear path forward, the shutdown is expected to stretch on indefinitely. Optimism for a quick resolution is fading as agencies begin to run out of prior-year funds. Democrats are pushing to restore Medicaid cuts and extend health care tax subsidies, while Republicans remain unmoved.