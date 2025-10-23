Government Shutdown 2025 Update: Stalemate hits 23rd day, now second-longest in US history

The government shutdown stretched into its 23rd day Thursday, becoming the second-longest in U.S. history, after Senate Democrats blocked a 12th Republican attempt to reopen the government Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate blocked the latest bid to reopen the government in a 54-46 vote, falling short of the 60 votes Republicans needed to move the measure forward.

Sen. Jeff Merkley’s nearly 24-hour filibuster pushed the vote late into Wednesday. Democrats are now calling for another meeting with President Donald Trump. Their last came just one day before the vote to avoid a shutdown.

Without a resolution, many federal employees won’t receive paychecks this Friday, their first full missed payday since the shutdown began.

Active-duty military members received their paychecks on Oct. 15 after the Trump administration redirected Pentagon funds. But with another pay period approaching Oct. 30, it’s unclear if the same fix will be possible.

The longest partial government shutdown lasted 35 days during President Trump’s first term.

Democrats push subsidies

Democrats say they won’t vote to reopen the government until Republicans negotiate to extend subsidies. Republicans say they won’t negotiate until Democrats vote to end the shutdown. Behind the scenes, lawmakers from both parties are exploring possible solutions, but so far, no clear path to compromise has emerged.

Democrats extended the credits in 2022 for three additional years but couldn’t make them permanent. With Republicans now in full control, the credits are set to expire Jan. 1.

With limited power, Democrats seized a political opening and triggered a government shutdown when federal funding expired on Oct. 1. They say they will not support the House-passed bill to reopen the government until Republicans offer firm assurances that the subsidies will be extended.

Republicans try to scale ACA back

Democratic demands on health care have reignited Republican frustrations over the Affordable Care Act.

Many Republicans say if Congress takes action, they want to eliminate the expanded subsidies and revamp the law entirely.

Merkley finishes Senate speech after more than 22 hours

Sen. Jeff Merkley took control of the Senate floor Wednesday to protest President Trump’s handling of the shutdown and press Republicans to negotiate over expiring health care subsidies.

Merkley spoke for more than 22 hours - from 6:21 p.m. Tuesday to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday - pausing at times to take extended questions from fellow Democratic senators.

Merkley’s speech ranked among the longest in Senate history.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is set to hold a press conference on Thursday. No votes are expected.