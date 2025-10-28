Government Shutdown 2025 Update: NATCA at airports as air traffic controllers face going unpaid

The Brief Air traffic controllers missed first paycheck Tuesday as the government shutdown enters week four. NATCA is leafleting at nearly 20 airports to highlight safety risks and unpaid labor. Staffing shortages have already caused delays at Reagan National and a ground stop at LAX.



Tuesday marks the first day air traffic controllers will go without a paycheck as the government shutdown enters its fourth week.

In response, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) is taking action by leafleting at nearly 20 airports across the country, including Reagan National Airport.

Union warns of risks

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez was at Reagan National, where many are feeling the strain of the ongoing shutdown.

For air traffic controllers, that strain includes no pay, mandatory six-day workweeks, and 10-hour shifts, according to NATCA.

The union says it’s deeply concerned about the toll on these essential workers. On Tuesday, NATCA’s president and top officers will be leafleting by handing out flyers to inform the public about the shutdown’s impact.

NATCA warns the shutdown introduces unnecessary risk to the national airspace system, harms aviation professionals, and threatens the $1.5 trillion aviation contributes annually to the U.S. economy.

Flyers handed out

The effects are already being felt in air travel, with delays reported at Reagan National and a recent ground stop at LAX due to staffing shortages.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures that the FAA saw 22 staffing triggers over the weekend - one of the highest since the shutdown began. He said more controllers are calling out sick, facing mounting financial pressure, and seeking second jobs to cover bills and mortgages. Even before the shutdown, staffing levels were a concern.

Duffy said more air traffic controllers are calling in sick as financial stress adds to the pressure of an already demanding job. "And that’s a sign that the controllers are wearing thin," Duffy said.

Last week, Duffy warned that travelers could face more flight delays and cancellations as air traffic controllers continue working without pay amid a government shutdown nearing the one-month mark.