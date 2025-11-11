Government Shutdown 2025 Update: More flights canceled; bill to end shutdown sent to House

Air travelers faced mounting frustration Tuesday as airports cut more flights to meet new FAA targets during the ongoing government shutdown. Meanwhile, the Senate passed legislation to reopen the government, but the 42-day shutdown will continue until the House returns from recess to vote on the deal.

More flight delays

What we know:

Air travelers could see more frustration Tuesday as U.S. airports cut additional flights to meet higher FAA reduction targets, after thousands were already canceled to ease strain on the aviation system during the government shutdown.

The FAA last week ordered domestic airlines to cut 4% of flights at 40 major U.S. airports, citing absences and stress among air traffic controllers as a public safety concern.

Airlines have already canceled more than 7,900 flights since Friday, with reductions set to climb to 6% Tuesday and 10% Friday. But it remained unclear Tuesday how many more flights would need to be canceled.

President Donald Trump on Monday took to social media, urging air traffic controllers to "get back to work, NOW!!!" He proposed a $10,000 bonus for those who remain on the job and suggested docking pay for those who don’t. Airlines canceled more than 2,300 flights Monday and over 1,000 scheduled for Tuesday. Unpaid for more than a month, some air traffic controllers have started calling out, citing stress and the need for second jobs.

Also on Monday, the FAA broadened restrictions, blocking business jets and many private flights from a dozen airports already under commercial limits.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last week that flight cuts will stay in place until FAA staffing at air traffic control centers stabilizes, even after the shutdown is ended.

Bill to end shutdown sent to House

What we know:

The Senate on Monday approved legislation to reopen the government, moving the longest shutdown in U.S. history closer to an end as a handful of Democrats backed a deal with Republicans despite criticism from within their party.

The 42-day shutdown could stretch a few more days as House members return from recess to vote on the bill. President Donald Trump signaled support Monday, saying "we’re going to be opening up our country very quickly."

The Senate's 60-40 vote ended a six-week stalemate as Democrats pressed Republicans to extend health care tax credits set to expire Jan. 1.

Republicans refused, and five moderate Democrats eventually switched sides as food aid stalled, airport delays mounted and hundreds of thousands of federal workers went unpaid.

What's next:

House Speaker Mike Johnson urged lawmakers to return to Washington "right now" amid shutdown-related travel delays, but an official notice after the Senate vote said the earliest House action will come Wednesday afternoon.

"It appears our long national nightmare is finally coming to an end," Johnson said, after keeping the House out of session since mid-September, when lawmakers passed a bill to continue government funding.

