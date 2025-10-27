Government Shutdown 2025 Update: José Andrés serves free meals as stalemate hits day 27

As the government shutdown stretches into its 27th day, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés is stepping in to help furloughed federal workers and their families with free meals.

Lunch will be served Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Canal Park in Navy Yard. The organization says the gesture is meant to offer "a moment of comfort and solidarity for those affected."

World Central Kitchen free meals

Here are the details for furloughed workers:

Canal Park

200 M Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

Monday, Oct. 27

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Navy Yard Metro – Green Line

The shutdown, which began Oct. 1, is now the second-longest in U.S. history.

Democrats say they won’t agree to reopen the government until Republicans negotiate on extending expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. Republicans insist Democrats must first vote to end the shutdown before any talks begin.

SNAP Benefits in jeopardy Nov. 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has posted a notice warning that no federal food assistance will be distributed on Nov. 1, raising concerns for families nationwide.

The announcement follows the Trump administration’s decision not to use roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November. SNAP assists about one in eight Americans afford groceries.

"Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01," the USDA notice reads.

The notice accuses Senate Democrats of blocking funding and urging them to "reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance."

READ MORE: SNAP benefits halt Nov. 1 amid government shutdown

Senate returns Monday

The Senate is set to reconvene Monday after failing last week to advance a bill that would reopen the government through Nov. 21.

The House remains out of session, with its last recorded votes on Sept. 19.