Government shutdown 2025: Latest updates as Senate votes Monday

The government shutdown has continued into its sixth day, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle pointing fingers.

When will the government shutdown end?

With House Speaker Mike Johnson having canceled all House votes for this week, the only path this week to reopening the government is passing the continuing resolution currently in the hands of the Senate.

"We could’ve been negotiating while they’ve been gone. But they’re absent without leave," said Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey. "They need to come out of hiding, come back to Washington. House Democrats are here. We’ll be here again tomorrow. We’re ready to negotiate. They’re not."

The U.S. Senate will vote again Monday, the fifth vote since the government shutdown began last week.

The Senate is voting on a continuing resolution to fund the government for the next seven weeks. 60 votes are needed to pass the CR.

Republicans need five more Democrats to join the three who have already voted with Republicans – namely Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Sen. Angus King of Maine.

One lawmaker currently being eyed for a potential flip: Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia.

"I don't know how that's gonna play out in terms of exactly how he votes on this shutdown, but I do know that he is very attuned to this health care subsidies issue, and he is going to work as hard as possible to make sure that the American people maintain those Affordable Care Act subsidies that make health care affordable for millions of Americans," said Georgia State Senator Josh McLaurin to FOX 5’s Guy Lambert. "That's the top priority I know for him. I think the rest of that obviously will get worked out behind closed doors as the parties continue to negotiate."

What bill is causing the government shutdown?

The House passed a continuing resolution that would end the ongoing government shutdown, and that CR is now in the hands of the Senate. GOP leaders have argued that the House-passed measure is the only way forward out of the current stalemate.

"The House will come back into session and do its work as soon as Chuck Schumer allows us to reopen the government," said Johnson Friday.

Schumer wasn’t silent after Johnson's announcement last week on the House schedule.

"Johnson and House Republicans care more about protecting the Epstein files than protecting the American people," Schumer said Friday.

The main issue holding things up: health care — of illegal aliens, or Medicaid funding.

Johnson on Monday called cuts to Medicaid a "red herring."

"They decided that they would pick a fight on health care. Let me look right into the camera and tell you very clearly: Republicans are the ones concerned about health care. Republicans are the party working around the clock every day to fix health care," said Johnson.

But Ivey on Monday pointed the finger back on Republicans.

"They’re the ones that dug a $1 trillion hole on Medicaid. Democrats voted against that. They’re the ones who let the ACA tax credits expire. Democrats wanted that. In fact, in the Senate they’re offering legislation — Senate Democrats are offering legislation — to address those concerns. Republicans are voting against it. So this kind of is on them," said Ivey.

Johnson says Dems need to "stop the madness"

Johnson pointed the finger at Democrats during a press conference Monday.

"There’s nothing for us to negotiate. The House has done its job," Johnson said.

Johnson also responded to a challenge from House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York for a debate.

"My friend Hakeem had his shot," Johnson said Monday. "He had all of his colleagues lined up. They gave it their best shot, and they argued, and they stomped their feet and screamed at us and all that. And still, we passed the bill in bipartisan fashion and sent it over to the Senate.

Will there be more federal layoffs?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing Monday that the White House is working to determine " who unfortunately is going to have to be laid off" if the government stays closed.

President Donald Trump on Sunday told reporters that cuts were "taking place right now, and it’s all because of the Democrats." Leavitt on Monday clarified that Trump was referring to furloughs as a result of a shutdown.

Will the government shutdown affect air traffic control, air travel?

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says funding for Essential Air Service, which subsidized air travel to rural area, will run out before next week if the shutdown continues.

"There’s many small communities across the country that will now no longer have the resources to make sure they have air service," said Duffy.

Duffy also told reporters that there was a "slight tick up" in air traffic controllers calling in sick. More sick outs on top of a national air traffic controller shortage would mean more delays for travelers.

Will the government shutdown affect WIC, SNAP?

Leavitt on Monday warned that unless the government shutdown ends by Monday night, federal food assistance programs would run out of money.

"The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children will run out of federal money very soon," Leavitt said. "It can be easily fully funded if Democrats simply vote tonight to reopen the government."



