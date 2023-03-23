Gov Moore on rise in antisemitism in Maryland: 'Hate has no home in our state'

An Anti-Defamation League audit found alarming levels of antisemitic incidents in Maryland and Virginia.

The shocking data is based on what’s reported to law enforcement and other agencies, which means there could be more going unreported.

According to the report, 2022 was the worst year for antisemitic incidents. Nationally, there was an average of 10 incidents per day.

The ADL told FOX 5 that Maryland and Virginia had some of the highest numbers nationwide, and D.C. wasn't too far behind them.

The ADL says Maryland saw a 98% increase in antisemitic incidents last year, while Virginia saw a 50% increase. Cases reported in D.C., however, decreased by 30%.

"Here in this region, we've seen a lot of incidents of graffiti - what we would call white supremacist propaganda where there are people putting out flyers that are talking about antisemitic conspiracy theories and tropes and stereotypes, and we have unfortunately seen a lot of incidents happening in our schools as well," said Meredith Weisel, regional director at the Anti-Defamation League. "Part of it is again, antisemitism in many respects, has become mainstreams … We need to have legislation to help address these matters, and we need our leadership to step up, and say that this won't be here in this region."

Featured article

In wake of the ADL report, Maryland Governor Wes Moore denounced the rise in Jewish hate incidents in Maryland in a statement released Thursday.

"I want everyone in Maryland to hear me clearly – hate has no home in our state. The recent rise in hate crimes against the Jewish community is absolutely unacceptable." Governor Moore said. "I spoke to the Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League, and we will work together to create a safe and inclusive Maryland. As Governor, one of my chief responsibilities is to ensure the safety of Marylanders across the state, and I refuse to allow these alarming actions to go unnoticed."

The Moore-Miller Administration said that they "strongly condemn these actions."

The governor has proposed public safety investments in the budget, including $5 million to protect Marylanders against hate crimes.