Montgomery County Executive Elrich says antisemitic incidents 'won't be tolerated'

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says the antisemitic incidents which were reported over the weekend in different parts of the County will not be tolerated.

"These attacks are meant to instill fear to weaken and divide our communities, but these are generating more support for our Jewish neighbors," he said in a statement released Sunday "We are united and are showing those who are pedaling hate that these antisemitic attempts at community disruption won't be tolerated."

Last week, swastikas were found drawn on desks at three separate schools in the County. On Saturday night, Elrich said flyers were left in the Kensington neighborhood targeting several Jewish families.

"For several months, we've seen and responded to hate speech being spread across our community in the form of graffiti and flyers dropped off in neighborhoods in a cowardly manner while many of us sleep," his statement released Sunday said. "Last night flyers were left in the Kensington area targeting several Jewish families. Police are investigating the incident and, as with each incident before, we intend to prosecute any hate crime to the fullest extent of the law."

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight revealed the discovery of the swastikas in a statement on Saturday. McKnight’s statement did not say which three schools the swastikas were found at, but a separate letter sent home to families of Silver Creek Middle School in Kensington revealed that one of the instances happened at that school on Thursday.

McKnight's statement said that in each case "students and the staff addressed the vile impact of the hateful images, worked to immediately remove the drawings, and in each case, appropriate discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned." The letter did not indicate what that discipline was.

McKnight noted that these instances are not the first his year where antisemitic images or words were found at a Montgomery County school.

"I am glad these school incidents were quickly resolved, but the quick resolution does not heal the pain that these schools are dealing with," Elrich’s statement continued. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-TIPS (8477.)

Last week in Loudoun County, police say white supremacy propaganda flyers were found in the driveways of several homes in the Purcellville, Hamilton, and Waterford areas.