Nearly 350 antisemitic acts in Virginia so far in 2022

In 2022 so far, Virginia has seen nearly 350 reports of antisemitic acts, according to a report from the Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

"Hatred, intolerance, and antisemitism have no place in Virginia and I appreciate the committee's hard work to highlight and grapple with these matters," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "We have challenges in Virginia and we must work together to address them. For Virginia to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family, the Commonwealth must welcome people of all faiths, ethnicities, and backgrounds with open arms."

Youngkin established the commission on his first day in office through an executive order with the goal of developing a plan to combat antisemitism in Virginia.

"Rising antisemitism in America and Virginia must not be tolerated. To this end, the Commission’s work will provide valuable tools to combat hate and achieve the vision of freedom from persecution set out by our Founding Fathers," said Commission Vice-Chairman Arthur Sandler.

The report comes in the wake of antisemitic and racist graffiti recently seen throughout the DMV.

