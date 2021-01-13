Maryland governor Larry Hogan to have surgery to remove 'early stage' skin cancer

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he'll have minor surgery to remove 'early stage' skin cancer from his face and shoulder.

ANNAPOLIS, MD - November 17: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan keeps his mask on as he answers questions during a press conference to address COVID-19 concerns in Annapolis, MD on November 17. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

According to a tweet by Mike Ricci, the governor's communications director, Hogan will have minor outpatient surgery for "early stage basal and squamos cell carcinoma" on Friday. Ricci says this is a form of skin cancer the governor has had before and added that Hogan is a big believer in the importance of early detection. The Associated Press reported that in early 2018, Hogan was treated for the same type of cancer.

Maryland's governor also battled non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2015 and celebrated being five years cancer free from it last fall.