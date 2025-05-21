Gordon Ramsay features beloved DC restaurant in new show

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service premieres on FOX on May 21 – and features a long-standing Chevy Chase restaurant.

What we know:

In Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, the celebrity chef "goes undercover to infiltrate and rescue struggling restaurants." Using hidden cameras and a "covert insider," Chef Ramsay aims to uncover both the good adn the bad in each restaurant.

The show premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. on FOX.

Local perspective:

Parthenon Restaurant & Chevy Chase Lounge DC, located at 5510 Connecticut Ave. NW, will be featured in Wednesday night's series premiere.

The restaurant opened in 1989 by Pete Gouskos, serving up Greek food for over 30 years.

In 2022, a vehicle crashed into the restaurant's outdoor seating area. Two women were killed in the crash, which was ruled accidental per officials.

In the aftermath of the crash, the manager told FOX 5 DC at the time that the restaurant received hundreds of calls and texts in a show of support.

"Well you know this is my father’s restaurant and he’s been here for thirty years thirty plus years and you know they all know him he knows everybody and this is a staple of the community," said Michael Harrison to FOX 5 in 2022.