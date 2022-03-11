Vehicle crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; at least 8 hurt, officials say

Authorities say at least eight people were hurt after a vehicle crashed into the outdoor seating area of a Northwest D.C. restaurant Friday.

Officials described the situation as a 'mass casualty incident' and said at least five of those injured were critically hurt. Authorities say three were treated and released on the scene.

Police say the driver was an elderly male who lost control of the vehicle. At this time the crash appears to be accidental.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ CREDIT: @T_JONES_MEDIA

The incident happened around noon at the Parthenon restaurant in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say no structural damage was reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.