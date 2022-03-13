Manager of Northwest DC restaurant reacts to outdoor dining area car crash that killed 2 woman

As the Metropolitan Police Department continues its investigation into a car crash at a Northwest D.C. outdoor restaurant dining area, the restaurant is sharing its reaction.

Fox 5's Perris Jones spoke with Michael Harrison, the manager of Parthenon, Saturday. He says the incident, which lead to the deaths of 2 woman and at least 9 others being hurt, has been tough on everyone involved.

"I just keep playing that image in my head and it wears on you after a while," Harrison tells Fox 5.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He says it was important for the restaurant to continue operating, to help heal the community after the tragedy.

"We wanted to get open today to get the community back together and just to get our minds off of it too because yesterday was just really a sad day and we just wanted some normalness," said Harrison.

Harrison also mentioned that the restaurant staff is still processing what happened.

"It’s a somber mood. I think everybody is still in shock and devastated from yesterday’s events. We had a couple close calls with a couple of our servers with one of them being injured both just getting out of the way right in the nick of time," Harrison explained.

He says the restaurant has received hundreds of calls and texts, along with people bringing flowers and cards in a show of support.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ CREDIT: @T_JONES_MEDIA

"Well you know this is my father’s restaurant and he’s been here for thirty years thirty plus years and you know they all know him he knows everybody and this is a staple of the community," Harrison said about the support the restaurant has received.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Harrison adds the restaurant hasn't thought about what will happen with the future of the outdoor dining area yet, but they plan to address it soon.