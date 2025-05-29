GOP lawmaker proposes rebranding DC Metro as ‘WMAGA’ and ‘Trump Train’

The Brief Lawmaker introduces bill to block WMATA funding unless it rebrands as WMAGA and renames Metrorail the Trump Train. He argues the changes would boost efficiency, service quality, and public trust ahead of major global events. WMATA recently approved a $4.957 billion budget focused on service improvements without fare increases.



U.S. Rep. Greg Steube has introduced legislation that would block federal funding to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) unless it changes its name to the Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access (WMAGA) and renames the Metrorail system the "Trump Train."

Proposed WMATA rebranding

What they're saying:

"WMATA has received billions in federal assistance over the years and continues to face operational, safety, and fiscal challenges," Steube said in a statement posted online. "In the spirit of DOGE, this bill demands accountability by conditioning federal funding on reforms that signal a cultural shift away from bureaucratic stagnation toward public-facing excellence and patriotism."

Steube argues that the proposed rebranding would promote efficiency, service quality, and public trust. He also emphasized the need for D.C.’s transit system to meet high standards ahead of major events such as the FIFA World Cup and the 2027 NFL Draft.

WMATA budget recently approved

Meanwhile, the WMATA Board of Directors recently approved a $4.957 billion budget aimed at improving service without raising fares. The plan includes expanded bus routes, extended weekend Metrorail hours, and additional rush-hour trains.

