'One less card:' WMATA rolls out tap to pay fares for Metro

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority debuted the Tap.Ride.Go program Wednesday, allowing commuters to tap their debit or credit card for contactless payment.

What we know:

Metro riders can now tap their credit or debit cards or mobile wallet and smart watch virtual cards on rail station fare gates to pay for fares.

Don't worry – SmarTrip cards will continue to be an option to pay fares and parking.

The new feature for tap contactless payment is focused on "occasional customers who want to avoid fare machines and SmarTrip cards."

Metro says it's been working on rolling out the program since last year.

The same card has to be used to tap in and tap out of the Metro – but the same card cannot be used for multiple people.

What they're saying:

"I think people are going to get into this real fast. Our world really is this now and I think people are going to come on to this really quickly," said WMATA GM Randy Clark.

"Just in terms of the ease, I already have the cards now. It’s just one less card I need to hold in my wallet," said commuter Keith Cowdry.

Not everyone is making the switch immediately.

"I’m going to keep using the card because I don’t like to fiddle with my phone," said commuter Debbie Menke.

What's next:

FOX 5 has learned the new Tap.Ride.Go. feature will rollout for Metrobus and Metro parking facilities in the future.