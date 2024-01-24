Good Samaritan killed while helping drivers on I-495 in Maryland

A good Samaritan was tragically killed on I-495 around midnight Wednesday when he stopped to help two drivers, whose cars were both left disabled following a crash.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers from the College Park barrack responded to the outer loop of I-495 just south of Route 50 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say after a Toyota Camry hit a Toyota Sienna, both cars were stuck on the side of the highway.

The driver of a third car saw the disabled cars and stopped to help the victims of the initial crash.

At the same time, a tractor-trailer was coming up the highway and struck the Camry, which hit the good Samaritan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before midnight, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the outer loop of I-495 south of Route 50 for a multi-vehicle crash.

The driver of the Camry was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The left two lanes of I-495 were closed following the crash, the cause of which is not yet known. The Maryland State Police Crash Team and troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are handling the investigation.



