Glen Burnie woman pleads guilty to abuse following death of 2-year-old daughter

The Brief A Glen Burnie woman has been sentenced for the death of her two-year-old daughter. Investigators say the child consumed fentanyl that was left in the home. 35-year-old Tiffany Carr will serve 25 years with all but 10 years suspended.



A Glen Burnie woman has been convicted in the death of her two-year-old daughter.

According to officials with the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, 35-year-old Tiffany Lynee Carr pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse, leading to the death of her child.

What we know:

According to prosecutors, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to a home in the 8000 block of Winding Road in Glen Burnie around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2024 for report of an unresponsive two-year-old girl.

Upon arrival, officers found the child lying face down on a futon. EMS crews were called to the scene and attempted to render aid. The toddler was then taken by to the hospital for further treatment.

While investigating, police saw a cylindrical glass homemade smoking device lying on the end table near the little girl.

Her mom, Tiffany Carr, and Carr's boyfriend were both transported to the hospital by police. All life-saving protocols were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced deceased at 8:19 p.m.

Investigators determined that the child had ingested Fentanyl at some point between 12 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Her cause of death was ruled narcotic (fentanyl) intoxication.

Additionally, Carr told investigators that she was addicted to and had consumed heroin at her residence at 6:00 a.m. and smoked crack cocaine at 12 p.m. that day. She said she'd been sleeping on and off starting at around 2:00 p.m. while the child was napping on the couch.

Carr said when she woke up at 7:00 p.m., she found her daughter unresponsive and called 911. She performed CPR on the child and administered two shots of Narcan.

Crime scene investigators recovered the smoking device and several drug capsules that tested positive for Fentanyl from around the futon in the residence.

What they're saying:

The State and Defense agreed upon a recommended sentence—25 years with all but 10 years suspended.

Carr must also serve five years of supervised probation upon release, and undergo any substance abuse evaluations, treatment and mental health evaluations as ordered by the Court.

"To say this is a tragedy is an understatement. Sadly, not a single person was in the courtroom today to speak on behalf of this child because there was no one else she could count on other than her mother. The actions of this Defendant were reckless, inexcusable, and showed total disregard for the safety of her toddler. This Defendant failed this child terribly and will have to live with the consequences." State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said following the sentencing. "We will continue to fight every day to protect our most vulnerable."