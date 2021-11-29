Glen Burnie man shot to death by police after refusing to drop weapon; woman found dead: cops

A Glen Burnie man was shot to death by police after he raised a weapon toward them Sunday afternoon, according to Anne Arundel County law enforcement officials.

After the deadly confrontation, police found the body of a woman in a mudroom area.

Police say they responded to the home in the 1400 block of Braden Loop after a woman called emergency services, saying a male family member chased her and a child out of the house at knifepoint.

When police responded to the home, they couldn’t find an elderly family member who they knew lived there, but her vehicle was outside and they found her personal belongings.

Police say they knocked and announced their presence "multiple times" before forcing their way inside.

After they forced their way in, police were reportedly met by an armed man.

Police fired bean bags at the man, but they couldn’t disarm him. They deployed tasers, but those also reportedly had no effect.

According to police, they shot and killed the man when he raised his weapon toward them.

Police have not identified any of the people involved in the incident, which is now being investigated by Maryland State Police and the Attorney General’s new Independent Investigations Unit.

