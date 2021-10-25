2 shot at basketball court in Anne Arundel County

Authorities say two people have been hospitalized after they were shot at a basketball court in Anne Arundel County.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday in Stillmeadows Drive in the Severn area.

Officers say they have no suspect information or motives at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-8610.