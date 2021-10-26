85-year-old woman 'targeted,' killed in Edgewater; cops name man they say has info about her death

Authorities are searching for a man they say has information about the murder of an elderly woman whose body was found early Tuesday morning inside a home in Anne Arundel County.

Police say they responded to a home in the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place in Edgewater at around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. Officers say they found an 85-year-old woman suffering from trauma. The woman was hospitalized and later died.

Investigators say they believe the victim was 'targeted' and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives are searching for 55-year-old Aiman Ghazi Zaharna who they believe has 'first-hand information' regarding the woman's death.

Police say Zaharna is believed to be operating a gold Cadillac SRX with Maryland registration 73223CJ. Anyone coming in contact with Zaharna or the vehicle is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or 410-222-4700. Tips can also be submitted online at metrocrimestoppers.org.