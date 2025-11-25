Retro toys that are new again for the 2025 holiday season

article

The Brief Classic toys like Easy Bake Oven, Rubik's Cube, and Tamagotchi have been revived and modernized for the next generation of kids. The updated toys feature new technology and interactive elements, such as app control, sound effects, and lights. Nostalgic favorites like Stretch Armstrong and Rainbow Brite are also making a return in their original or plush forms.



The toys of your childhood have been updated to entertain the next generation of kids of all ages.

The Yes & Know® brand has been entertaining kids of all ages with clever invisible ink game books for nearly 50 years. From the ‘70s through the early ‘00s, Yes & Know® books were in store racks everywhere, providing on-your-own play in a simple, yet magical invisible ink reveal format. Yes & Know® provided generations of kids and kids-at-heart backseat travel entertainment for decades! Now it's back and BETTER THAN EVER! | Buy It

Whip up sweet treats with the iconic Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven! This kid-friendly oven lets aspiring chefs bake cookies, cupcakes, and more using real ingredients and a safe, electric heating system—no open flame required. | Buy It

Tamagotchi Paradise is the intergalactic next chapter in the iconic virtual pet experience! The device is your passport to a whole new Tamagotchi world, with a special Zoom feature that allows you to explore every inch of this new frontier – from cell to space! Get ready for an epic cosmic adventure to the brand-new Tamagotchi Planet and watch your character grow and shape the world around them, with over 50,000 possible outcomes across 12 unique species. Every decision unlocks fresh surprises, making this your most unforgettable and interactive Tamagotchi experience yet! | Buy It

The classic 3x3 puzzle gets a thrilling upgrade with the Rubik’s Cube Pulse Cube! Press the logo to activate its glowing core and race to solve the cube in 60 seconds before the lights fade. Need more time? Tap to add seconds or reset for another round. It’s speedcubing with a pulse-pounding twist! | Buy It

Bring your favorite Pixar characters to life with the Robosen Mini Robot Toy Story Collection! These modular smart toys combine movie-accurate design with robotic motion, voice lines, and interactive play. Each character—like Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and Lotso—snaps onto a shared base and performs lifelike actions with LED lights, sound effects, and fluid movement. | Buy It

Celebrate three decades of high-flying excitement with the Stomp Rocket Anniversary Edition! This special set includes four ultra-performance rockets that blast up to 400 feet in the air—powered entirely by kids’ stomps. No batteries, no fuel—just pure outdoor energy and STEM-powered play. | Buy It

Bring home the magic of Rainbow Land with the Rainbow Brite Plush Buddy! This soft, huggable version of the beloved 80s icon features her signature rainbow outfit, flowing yarn hair, and cheerful embroidered smile. Perfect for nostalgic collectors and new fans alike! | Buy It

Step into the spotlight with the Wheel of Fortune Electronic Game from Educational Insights! Just like the classic hit TV show, this handheld game lets players spin the wheel, guess letters, and solve puzzles across two exciting modes: Classic and Toss Up. With 300 official puzzles and authentic sound effects, it’s a portable brain game for all ages. | Buy It

Tie Dye is back, baby! Unleash your inner artist with Tie-Dye Dotz, the vibrant craft kit that lets kids create dazzling designs using soft, squishy dotz in psychedelic tie-dye hues. Just press the dotz into the sticky canvas to form rainbows, peace signs, and groovy patterns—no glue, no mess! | Buy It

Since the 1970s, Stretch Armstrong has wowed kids with his incredible ability to stretch, twist, and bounce back into shape! This iconic action figure is filled with a special gel that lets him stretch up to 4 feet wide—then return to his original form. Pull his arms, legs, or torso and watch the fun unfold! | Buy It

