Giant Panda Xiao Qi Ji celebrates 3rd birthday at National Zoo

Zookeepers at Smithsonian's National Zoo helped Giant Panda Xiao Qi Ji celebrate his third birthday Monday.

Staff members surprised him with a panda-friendly fruitsicle cake.

The cake was made with frozen diluted apple and pineapple juices and was "frosted" with a mixture of mashed sweet potatoes, mashed carrots and honey. Keepers decorated the three-tiered with apples, sweet potatoes, carrots and bamboo sprigs.

This will be Xiao Qi Ji’s last birthday in Washington, D.C. He and his parents, 25-year-old Tian Tian and 25-year-old Mei Xiang will leave the Zoo by December.

A giant farewell celebration will be held at the Zoo from September 23 to October 1.