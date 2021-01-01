National Zoo’s panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, mama bear have fun climbing rocks

2021 is already starting to look a lot brighter – partly because giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is SO STINKING CUTE!

Xiao Qi Ji and Mei Xiang (Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

The National Zoo released video of Xiao Qi Ji and mom Mei Xiang climbing the rockwork in thier indoor habitat.

Zoo officials say Xiao Qi Ji is getting stronger and more coordinated. That doesn’t change the fact that the cub is still an adorable little nugget.

The cub was born on August 21, 2020 and quickly captured the hearts of D.C. area residents and fans around the world!

