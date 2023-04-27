Ghost gun, fentanyl among contraband seized by Maryland State Police during searches, crashes

Maryland State Police say a ghost gun and fentanyl were among the contraband law enforcement officers seized recently during vehicle searches and crashes.

The weapons and drugs were confiscated by troopers over the last week.

Four additional firearms and various amounts of drugs, including marijuana and heroin, were also taken.

The Center of Disease Control says over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Ghost guns are privately-made firearms without serial numbers. The Biden administration cracked down on ghost guns last year after saying as many as 20,000 of the weapons were reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2021.