Virginia Election Results: Hashmi clinches Democratic nomination for Virginia lieutenant gov

By
Updated  June 18, 2025 12:06pm EDT
The Brief

    • Ghazala Hashmi wins Democratic race for Virginia lieutenant governor.
    • She becomes the first Muslim and Indian American nominated for statewide office in Virginia.
    • Hashmi will face Republican John Reid, the first openly gay major-party nominee.

RICHMOND, Va. - State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi has secured the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, becoming the first Muslim and first Indian American nominated for a statewide office in Virginia.

Hashmi wins Democratic race 

Hashmi defeated five other candidates in a closely contested primary, including fellow Democrats Levar Stoney and Aaron Rouse.

Hashmi will face Republican John Reid in November. Reid, a talk radio host, became the party’s nominee after his primary opponent withdrew and is the first openly gay man endorsed by a major party for statewide office in Virginia.

RICHMOND, VA - June 17: Ghazala Hashmi, left, Virginia State Senator and Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor meets voters at the MAPS Global polling place in Richmond, VA, on June 17, 2025. (Photo by Max Posner for The Washington Post via Ge

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Associated Press. 

