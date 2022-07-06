Get paid for catching snakeheads: Maryland tagging program pays up to $200 per fish

A new tagging program in Maryland could earn you up to $200 for catching an invasive northern snakehead in the Chesapeake Bay or Blackwater River.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the new tagging program earlier this year in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

MARYLAND MAN SETS STATE RECORD FOR LARGEST SNAKEHEAD FISH CATCH

The agencies placed yellow and blue tags on approximately 500 northern snakeheads.

Snakehead (Ryan Hagerty, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Officials say each tagged northern snakehead caught and harvested - from now until 2024 - could be rewarded with a gift card of $10 or $200 -- depending on the tag.

Here's how you qualify! First, report the tag number to USFWS at 800-448-8322 and take a picture of your tagged northern snakehead.

'KILL IT IMMEDIATELY': INVASIVE FISH THAT BREATHE AIR, SURVIVE ON LAND FOUND IN GEORGIA WATERS

The department says only harvested northern snakeheads with reported tags will qualify for gift cards.

Officials say by measuring the amount of northern snakeheads harvested, they'll learn if population benchmarks are being reached and help control the spread of the species.

The population of snakeheads has been increasing in the upper Chesapeake Bay and is likely the top fish species that eats other fish in the Blackwater River.