Get in FOX 5's "DMV Zone" every weekday at 3pm starting October 24th

Every weekday at 3pm, TV in the DMV is changing up a bit with the launch of FOX 5’s "DMV Zone."

What is this exactly? The DMV Zone is a live, interactive show originating from the center of FOX 5’s Newsroom in Bethesda. It’ll focus on the stories that are making headlines and inspiring conversations in DC, Maryland and Virginia - as well as nationally. The stories YOU are talking about.

We’re moving away from the traditional two-minute news story and will devote more time and voices to provide a deeper look into each issue. We’ll address topics trending on social media and encourage viewer interaction with person-on-the-street interviews, social media comments and live Zoom interviews with viewers.

FOX 5's Marina Marraco will team up with radio personality Joe Clair to host the show. It’ll also use the full strength of our newsroom to tackle issues that matter across the DMV. That means you’ll see other FOX 5 reporters, anchors, contributors, producers, assignment editors, digital team members contributing to the show each day.

Marina Marraco has been with FOX 5 since 2014, and you’ll continue to see her anchor FOX 5 News at 5 and 11 and "Like It Or Not!. "This show will allow viewers to see the true essence of Fox 5 as we navigate through an open dialogue of the facts. No topic is off the table. No question is too tough. We will press for answers and push the envelope in our patented untraditional way" said Marraco.

We're also excited to welcome Joe Clair to the FOX 5 family - he most recently hosted WPGC-FM’s "Joe Clair Morning Show" and has hosted radio shows in NY, LA, and Atlanta - and you might’ve seen him on HBO and BET as well. "If it’s happening at your home, it will be happening on the ‘DMV Zone!’ Me, T.V. and the DMV? That’s better than wings and Mambo sauce!" said Clair.