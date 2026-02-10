Suspect accused of threatening second student before Wootton High School shooting

Officials on Tuesday announced the identification of a second victim in the Wootton High School shooting – a 15-year-old girl. The suspect is accused of pointing a firearm at her earlier in the day on Monday, before the shooting that sent another student to the hospital.

The teen girl was not injured, per officials.

What we know about the suspect

16-year-old Kahlil White‑Villatoro faces attempted second‑degree murder, two counts of first‑degree assault, two counts of second‑degree assault, and multiple firearms‑related charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Due to the attempted second-degree murder charge, White-Villatoro is being charged as an adult.

Late Monday night, detectives located a Polymer80 9 mm handgun, confirmed to be a ghost gun, which are untraceable, self-assembled firearms. The gun was not found in the school when it was recovered by police.

Officials say White-Villatoro and the student who was shot yesterday are acquaintances. The student remains in stable condition, per officials.

What's next:

A bond hearing for White-Villatoro was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but will take place Wednesday afternoon.

The preliminary hearing date is set for February 20.