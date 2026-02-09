These DC area schools were named among top universities in the world

article

The Brief Time Magazine ranked the top universities all around the world in a recent study. Schools from Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia were featured. Several local schools appeared in the Top 100.



If you're looking to continue your education at one of the best schools in the world, you won't have to travel very far — you may even be able to stay in-state.

What we know:

Time Magazine recently released its list of the "World's Top Universities of 2026," featuring schools from Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Maryland

Johns Hopkins University and University of Maryland were both named in the Top 100 schools across the world.

No. 12 Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

No. 95 University of Maryland (College Park)

Virginia

University of Virginia was the only Virginia school to make the Top 100, claiming the 47th spot, while Virginia Tech came in at No. 216.

Washington, D.C.

Schools in Washington, D.C., did not make the Top 100, but two made the Top 150: Georgetown University at No. 117 and George Washington University at No. 142.

Dig deeper:

Time determined the "World's Top Universities of 2026" by analyzing eligible universities on three key pillars: academic capacity and performance, innovation and economic impact, and global engagement.

"The ranking places emphasis on the extent to which students achieve extraordinary success, for instance in patenting new inventions or rising to leadership roles in business," Times stated. "These lists help us understand where students are likely to achieve the greatest success and contribute most to society as the world order shifts."