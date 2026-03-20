The Brief Crews are working to install a temporary sewer bypass in Germantown by Monday. A collapsed 30‑inch sewer main caused a sinkhole, gas leak and school evacuation. WSSC says drinking water is safe, and pipe replacement work will start in April.



Crews in Montgomery County are working around the clock to repair a massive sinkhole in Germantown and build a temporary sewer bypass system that officials say could be operating by Monday.

What we know:

The sinkhole opened early Thursday morning after a 30‑inch sewer main collapsed around 6:30 a.m., triggering a gas leak and forcing the evacuation of nearby Germantown Elementary School while the gas line was capped.

The collapse also damaged a Washington Gas line and Verizon communications equipment, complicating repair efforts.

WSSC Water says no wastewater escaped from the broken sewer pipe and the county’s drinking water supply is not affected.

READ MORE: Gas leak and sinkhole cause road closures in Germantown

Residents in the surrounding neighborhood say they understand the disruptions as crews continue excavation and install the bypass to restore service.

The collapse marks the second failure of a sewer pipe near Germantown Elementary. A similar break occurred in August 2024. A project to replace 1,700 feet of pipe and repair 18 manholes was scheduled to begin this summer but will now start in April because of the latest collapse.

MCPS schools were already closed on Friday, limiting additional impact on students. WSSC Water says it will coordinate closely with the school system during the April construction to reduce disruptions.

Sinkhole Traffic & School Impact

Liberty Mill Road remains closed between Dawson Farm and Pepper Court.

Montgomery County Public Schools are scheduled to be closed Friday.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Germantown sinkhole repairs continue; sewer bypass system expected by Monday