A gas leak and sinkhole in Germantown prompted multiple road closures Thursday morning, slowing traffic across the area.

The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. Crews shut down several nearby roads. The closures include:

Liberty Mill Road between Dawson Farm and Pepper Court

Liberty Mill Road at Liberty Heights

Dawson Farm at Route 118

Dawson Farm at Mediterranean Drive

Officials say no injuries have been reported. Germantown Elementary School has been closed due to the incident. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gas leak and sinkhole cause road closures in Germantown (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)