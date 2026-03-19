Gas leak and sinkhole cause road closures in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A gas leak and sinkhole in Germantown prompted multiple road closures Thursday morning, slowing traffic across the area.
The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. Crews shut down several nearby roads. The closures include:
- Liberty Mill Road between Dawson Farm and Pepper Court
- Liberty Mill Road at Liberty Heights
- Dawson Farm at Route 118
- Dawson Farm at Mediterranean Drive
Officials say no injuries have been reported. Germantown Elementary School has been closed due to the incident. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
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Gas leak and sinkhole cause road closures in Germantown (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Dept. of Police and the FOX 5 Traffic Team.