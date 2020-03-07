D.C. Mayor Bowser confirms 2 coronavirus cases

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the first two coronavirus cases Saturday after a person "presumptively" tested positive and another tested positive after travelling through the area.

Mayor Bowser said a D.C. resident in his 50s started exhibiting symptoms in late February. He had not travelled internationally prior to test results.

A second case is also being monitored after a patient that tested positive visited the area from Nigeria.

"We have been notified of an individual who stayed in D.C. before presenting himself to a Maryland hospital and then testing positive for COVID-19," Mayor Bowser said.

CDC will classify this as a D.C. case because he stayed in DC for one night when he arrived in this country, according to officials.

Official testing still needs to be done to confirm the results of the "presumptive positive" case.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.