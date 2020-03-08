Fairfax resident is 2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in Virginia, officials say

article

A Fairfax city resident in their 80s is the second presumptive positive coronavirus case in Virginia, officials say.

The patient was on the Nile River cruise that's now quarantined because of an outbreak on board, the Virginia Department of Health says. The same cruise is linked to three suspected coronavirus patients in Maryland.

The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28, and was hospitalized on March 5, officials say.

The case is the 7th confirmed coronavirus case in the D.C. area, including two in Washington and three in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Marine stationed in Fort Belvoir is also a presumptive positive case, officials say.

Health Department officials in the Commonwealth will brief the media at 1 p.m. You can watch live on fox5dc.com/live or Fox 5's Facebook page.

Local officials call the cases "presumptive positive" because they must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, despite the patients testing positive for the disease.

RELATED:

Advertisement

D.C. Mayor Bowser confirms 2 coronavirus cases

U.S. Marine tested positive for coronavirus in Virginia

Person who attended CPAC in Maryland tested positive for coronavirus, ACU says